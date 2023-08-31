Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price of Concord Biotech was ₹966.05 and the close price was ₹969.75. The stock reached a high of ₹977.5 and a low of ₹959.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the day was 16,544 shares.
31 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹969.75 on last trading day
