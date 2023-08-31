Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 969.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 962.55 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day, the open price of Concord Biotech was 966.05 and the close price was 969.75. The stock reached a high of 977.5 and a low of 959.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 16,544 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹969.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 16,544. The closing price for the stock was 969.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.