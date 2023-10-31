Hello User
Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 1176.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1180.35 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, the open price for Concord Biotech was 1218.3, with a close price of 1209.85. The stock reached a high of 1218.35 and a low of 1171. The market capitalization for the company is 12438.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1258, while the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the stock was 7722 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1180.35, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1176.9

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 1180.35, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 3.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1209.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Concord Biotech had a trading volume of 7722 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1209.85.

