Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at ₹753 and closed slightly lower at ₹751.7. The stock reached a high of ₹786.75 and a low of ₹736.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1542.697 crore, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹859.95 and low of ₹745. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 442,975 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹751.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹786.75 & ₹736.6 yesterday to end at ₹744.05.