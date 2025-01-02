Hello User
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Concord Enviro Systems stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2025, by -1.49 %. The stock closed at 744.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 733 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Enviro Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at 744.1 and closed slightly lower at 744.05. The stock reached a high of 753.05 and a low of 731. The company's market capitalization stood at 1,528.727 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 859.95 and a low of 736.6, with a trading volume of 191,706 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹744.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 753.05 & 731 yesterday to end at 733.

