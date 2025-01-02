Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at ₹744.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹744.05. The stock reached a high of ₹753.05 and a low of ₹731. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,528.727 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹859.95 and a low of ₹736.6, with a trading volume of 191,706 shares on the BSE.
02 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹753.05 & ₹731 yesterday to end at ₹733.