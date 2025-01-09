Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at ₹771.3 and closed at ₹777.15, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹780 and a low of ₹736.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1569.809 crore, the stock continues to trade within its 52-week range, which is a high of ₹859.95 and a low of ₹728.7. The BSE volume recorded was 38,709 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹777.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
