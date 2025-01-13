Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at ₹747.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹743.65, experiencing a high of ₹747.4 and a low of ₹695. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹1275.53 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a peak of ₹859.95 and a low of ₹695. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 30,366 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹743.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹747.4 & ₹695 yesterday to end at ₹700.85.