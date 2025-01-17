Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at ₹693.6 and closed at ₹668.2, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹716.35 and a low of ₹681 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1432.49 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹859.95 and a low of ₹632.9. The BSE volume for the day was 45,138 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹668.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹716.35 & ₹681 yesterday to end at ₹691.95.