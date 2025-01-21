Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at ₹766.05 and closed at ₹677.50, marking a significant decline. The stock reached a high of ₹772 and a low of ₹713.60 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1,409.21 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹859.95 and a low of ₹632.90. The trading volume on BSE was 84,502 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹677.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹772 & ₹713.6 yesterday to end at ₹722.3.