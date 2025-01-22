Hello User
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Concord Enviro Systems stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2025, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 722.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 722.35 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Enviro Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at 727.5 and closed at 722.3, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 730 and a low of 692.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1496.03 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 859.95 and a low of 632.9. The BSE volume for the day was 29,434 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹722.3 on last trading day

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 730 & 692.4 yesterday to end at 722.35.

