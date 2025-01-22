Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at ₹727.5 and closed at ₹722.3, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹730 and a low of ₹692.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1496.03 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹859.95 and a low of ₹632.9. The BSE volume for the day was 29,434 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹722.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹730 & ₹692.4 yesterday to end at ₹722.35.