Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at ₹735.3 and closed at ₹722.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹735.3 and a low of ₹688 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1457.64 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹859.95 and above the 52-week low of ₹632.9. The BSE volume recorded was 32,902 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹722.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹735.3 & ₹688 yesterday to end at ₹702.6.