Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at ₹665.75 and closed at ₹669.95, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹675.85 and a low of ₹637 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1,334.80 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹859.95 and a low of ₹632.90. The BSE volume recorded was 21,926 shares, indicating active trading interest.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹669.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹675.85 & ₹637 yesterday to end at ₹649.80. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.