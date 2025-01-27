Hello User
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Concord Enviro Systems stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -3.01 %. The stock closed at 669.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 649.80 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Enviro Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at 665.75 and closed at 669.95, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 675.85 and a low of 637 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 1,334.80 crore, with a 52-week high of 859.95 and a low of 632.90. The BSE volume recorded was 21,926 shares, indicating active trading interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹669.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 675.85 & 637 yesterday to end at 649.80. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

