Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at ₹643.80 and closed slightly higher at ₹643.85. The stock reached a high of ₹643.80 and a low of ₹581 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1210.00 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 20,984. The stock's 52-week high is ₹859.95, while the 52-week low stands at ₹632.90, indicating recent volatility.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹643.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹643.80 & ₹581 yesterday to end at ₹582. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.