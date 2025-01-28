Hello User
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Concord Enviro Systems stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -9.61 %. The stock closed at 643.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 582 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Enviro Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at 643.80 and closed slightly higher at 643.85. The stock reached a high of 643.80 and a low of 581 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1210.00 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 20,984. The stock's 52-week high is 859.95, while the 52-week low stands at 632.90, indicating recent volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹643.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 643.80 & 581 yesterday to end at 582. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

