Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at ₹588.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹586.15. The stock reached a high of ₹680 and a low of ₹560 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,357.57 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹859.95 and a low of ₹579. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 84,828 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹586.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹680 & ₹560 yesterday to end at ₹660.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.