Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at ₹832 and closed at ₹701, reflecting a significant decline. The stock reached a high of ₹859.95 and a low of ₹800.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹1711.78 crore, the stock demonstrated considerable activity, evidenced by a BSE volume of 674,307 shares traded. Notably, the 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹859.95 and ₹800.5, respectively.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Concord Enviro Systems has decreased by 3.14%, currently trading at ₹802.40. Over the past year, however, the price of Concord Enviro Systems shares has plummeted by an astonishing 99999.99%, also settling at ₹802.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-99999.99%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹859.95 & ₹800.5 yesterday to end at ₹828.45.