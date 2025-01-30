Hello User
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Concord Enviro Systems stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 3.19 %. The stock closed at 657.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 678 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Enviro Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at 660.75 and closed at 657.05. The stock reached a high of 688.65 and a low of 645.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 1411.07 crore, with a 52-week high of 859.95 and a 52-week low of 560. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 36,932 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹657.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 688.65 & 645.65 yesterday to end at 678. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

