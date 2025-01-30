Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at ₹660.75 and closed at ₹657.05. The stock reached a high of ₹688.65 and a low of ₹645.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1411.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹859.95 and a 52-week low of ₹560. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 36,932 shares for the day.
30 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹657.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹688.65 & ₹645.65 yesterday to end at ₹678. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend