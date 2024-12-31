Hello User
Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Concord Enviro Systems stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -9.64 %. The stock closed at 828.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 748.6 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Enviro Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at 820.05 and closed at 828.45, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 822.15 and a low of 745 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1558.116 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of 859.95 and a low of 800.5. BSE volume for the day was 205,948 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹828.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 822.15 & 745 yesterday to end at 748.6.

