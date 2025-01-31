Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : Concord Enviro Systems stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 680.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 682.05 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Enviro Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Concord Enviro Systems opened at 675.05 and closed at 680.05, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 721 and a low of 670.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1,426.70 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 859.95 and a low of 560. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,826 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: Concord Enviro Systems closed at ₹680.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 721 & 670.05 yesterday to end at 682.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.