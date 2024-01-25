Hello User
Container Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Container Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.12 %. The stock closed at 823.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 841.05 per share. Investors should monitor Container Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Container Corporation Of India Stock Price Today

Container Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) opened at 824.65 and closed at 823.6. The stock reached a high of 842.8 and a low of 817. The market capitalization of CONCOR is 51,244.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 932.8, while the 52-week low is 555. On the BSE, there were 20,051 shares traded.

25 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Container Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 20,051. The closing price for the stock was 823.6.

