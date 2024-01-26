Hello User
Container Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Container Corporation Of India stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.49 %. The stock closed at 841.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 828.55 per share. Investors should monitor Container Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Container Corporation Of India Stock Price Today

Container Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Container Corporation Of India (CONCOR) opened at 844.85 and closed at 841.05. The stock reached a high of 846 and a low of 819 during the day. CONCOR has a market capitalization of 50,483.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 932.8 and the 52-week low is 555. The BSE volume for CONCOR was 235,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

