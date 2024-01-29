Container Corporation Of India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Container Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Container Corporation Of India (CONCOR) was ₹844.85, while the close price was ₹841.05. The stock reached a high of ₹846 and a low of ₹819 during the day. The market capitalization of CONCOR is ₹50,483.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹932.8, and the 52-week low is ₹555. The BSE volume for CONCOR was 235,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.