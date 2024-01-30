Hello User
Container Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Container Corporation Of India Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Container Corporation Of India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.9 %. The stock closed at 828.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 860.9 per share. Investors should monitor Container Corporation Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Container Corporation Of India Stock Price Today

Container Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) was 841.75. The stock closed at 828.55. The high for the day was 867.4, while the low was 815.65. The market capitalization of CONCOR is currently 52,454.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 932.8, while the 52-week low is 555. The BSE volume for the day was 75,014 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The stock price of Container Corporation of India has increased by 3.9% or 32.35. The current stock price stands at 860.9.

30 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Container Corporation Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.19%
3 Months11.31%
6 Months23.84%
YTD0.08%
1 Year34.41%
30 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Container Corporation Of India share price Live :Container Corporation Of India closed at ₹828.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Container Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 75,014. The closing price for the shares was 828.55.

