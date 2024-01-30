Container Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Container Corporation Of India Soars on Strong Trading Day

Container Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) was ₹841.75. The stock closed at ₹828.55. The high for the day was ₹867.4, while the low was ₹815.65. The market capitalization of CONCOR is currently ₹52,454.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹932.8, while the 52-week low is ₹555. The BSE volume for the day was 75,014 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Container Corporation of India has increased by 3.9% or ₹32.35. The current stock price stands at ₹860.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.19%
|3 Months
|11.31%
|6 Months
|23.84%
|YTD
|0.08%
|1 Year
|34.41%
On the last day of trading for Container Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 75,014. The closing price for the shares was ₹828.55.
