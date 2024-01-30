Container Corporation Of India share price Today Live Updates : Container Corporation Of India Soars on Strong Trading Day

Container Corporation Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) was ₹841.75. The stock closed at ₹828.55. The high for the day was ₹867.4, while the low was ₹815.65. The market capitalization of CONCOR is currently ₹52,454.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹932.8, while the 52-week low is ₹555. The BSE volume for the day was 75,014 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.