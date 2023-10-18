Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen closed today at ₹1380.25, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1389.45

Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at ₹1380 and closed at ₹1381.45 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1393, while the lowest price was ₹1380. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,145.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1502.3, and the 52-week low is ₹834.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 1083 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen closed today at ₹1380.25, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1389.45 The closing price of Creditaccess Grameen stock today was ₹1380.25, with a percent change of -0.66. This represents a net change of -9.2 from yesterday's closing price of ₹1389.45.

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Piramal Enterprises 1016.25 -38.7 -3.67 1140.0 630.2 24254.2 Five Star Business Finance 773.45 -13.05 -1.66 875.35 448.2 22535.71 Creditaccess Grameen 1380.25 -9.2 -0.66 1502.3 834.1 21933.06 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 1118.0 -18.6 -1.64 1282.75 512.65 20993.52 PNB Housing Finance 762.0 14.75 1.97 782.0 316.86 15535.13

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for Creditaccess Grameen stock is ₹1395.55 and the low is ₹1367.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for CreditAccess Grameen Ltd stock is 834.10, while the 52-week high price is 1502.00.

Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45 The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is ₹1391.6 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Piramal Enterprises 1054.95 -1.85 -0.18 1140.0 630.2 25177.83 Five Star Business Finance 786.0 28.3 3.73 875.35 448.2 22901.38 Creditaccess Grameen 1391.6 10.15 0.73 1502.3 834.1 22113.42 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 1132.0 -4.85 -0.43 1282.75 512.65 21256.41 PNB Housing Finance 742.35 21.95 3.05 782.0 316.86 15134.52

Creditaccess Grameen share price Today :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45 The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is ₹1391.6. The stock has experienced a positive percent change of 0.73, resulting in a net change of 10.15.

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range Creditaccess Grameen stock reached a low price of ₹1380 and a high price of ₹1393.

Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45 The current data shows that the stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is ₹1391.6. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.15, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹10.15.

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1376.62 10 Days 1347.55 20 Days 1335.58 50 Days 1384.90 100 Days 1337.57 300 Days 1140.67

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range The Creditaccess Grameen stock had a low price of ₹1380 and a high price of ₹1393 on the current day.

Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45 The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is ₹1391.6. There has been a 0.73% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.15. Click here for Creditaccess Grameen News

Creditaccess Grameen Live Updates CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN More Information

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Piramal Enterprises 1054.95 -1.85 -0.18 1140.0 630.2 25177.83 Five Star Business Finance 786.0 28.3 3.73 875.35 448.2 22901.38 Creditaccess Grameen 1391.6 10.15 0.73 1502.3 834.1 22113.42 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 1132.0 -4.85 -0.43 1282.75 512.65 21256.41 PNB Housing Finance 742.35 21.95 3.05 782.0 316.86 15134.52

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range The Creditaccess Grameen stock reached a low of ₹1380 and a high of ₹1393 today.

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 12 11 Buy 3 3 3 3 Hold 1 1 1 1 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45 The current data for Creditaccess Grameen stock shows that the price is ₹1391.6, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Click here for Creditaccess Grameen Dividend

Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45 The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is ₹1391.6 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.73% and the net change is ₹10.15.

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Piramal Enterprises 1054.95 -1.85 -0.18 1140.0 630.2 25177.83 Five Star Business Finance 786.0 28.3 3.73 875.35 448.2 22901.38 Creditaccess Grameen 1391.6 10.15 0.73 1502.3 834.1 22113.42 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 1132.0 -4.85 -0.43 1282.75 512.65 21256.41 PNB Housing Finance 742.35 21.95 3.05 782.0 316.86 15134.52

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range The Creditaccess Grameen stock had a low price of ₹1380 and a high price of ₹1393 for the current day.

Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45 The stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is currently at ₹1391.6. It has experienced a 0.73 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 10.15. Click here for Creditaccess Grameen Profit Loss

Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45 The current price of Creditaccess Grameen stock is ₹1391.6, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 10.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in price.

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Piramal Enterprises 1054.95 -1.85 -0.18 1140.0 630.2 25177.83 Five Star Business Finance 786.0 28.3 3.73 875.35 448.2 22901.38 Creditaccess Grameen 1391.6 10.15 0.73 1502.3 834.1 22113.42 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 1132.0 -4.85 -0.43 1282.75 512.65 21256.41 PNB Housing Finance 742.35 21.95 3.05 782.0 316.86 15134.52

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Creditaccess Grameen reached a low of ₹1380 and a high of ₹1393 on the current day.

Creditaccess Grameen Live Updates CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN More Information

Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1381.45 on last trading day On the last day, the volume of Creditaccess Grameen shares traded on the BSE was 1083. The closing price of the shares was ₹1381.45.