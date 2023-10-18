comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 19 2023 10:15:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.9 -1.73%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 394.3 -3.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.3 -0.41%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,453.75 2.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.95 -1.72%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen closed today at 1380.25, down -0.66% from yesterday's 1389.45
BackBack

Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen closed today at ₹1380.25, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1389.45

10 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Creditaccess Grameen stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 1389.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1380.25 per share. Investors should monitor Creditaccess Grameen stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Creditaccess GrameenPremium
Creditaccess Grameen

Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at 1380 and closed at 1381.45 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 1393, while the lowest price was 1380. The market capitalization of the company is 22,145.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1502.3, and the 52-week low is 834.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 1083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:33:55 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen closed today at ₹1380.25, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1389.45

The closing price of Creditaccess Grameen stock today was 1380.25, with a percent change of -0.66. This represents a net change of -9.2 from yesterday's closing price of 1389.45.

18 Oct 2023, 06:18:17 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Piramal Enterprises1016.25-38.7-3.671140.0630.224254.2
Five Star Business Finance773.45-13.05-1.66875.35448.222535.71
Creditaccess Grameen1380.25-9.2-0.661502.3834.121933.06
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1118.0-18.6-1.641282.75512.6520993.52
PNB Housing Finance762.014.751.97782.0316.8615535.13
18 Oct 2023, 05:33:32 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Creditaccess Grameen stock is 1395.55 and the low is 1367.

18 Oct 2023, 03:21:03 PM IST

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for CreditAccess Grameen Ltd stock is 834.10, while the 52-week high price is 1502.00.

18 Oct 2023, 03:06:45 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45

The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is 1391.6 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:31:38 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Piramal Enterprises1054.95-1.85-0.181140.0630.225177.83
Five Star Business Finance786.028.33.73875.35448.222901.38
Creditaccess Grameen1391.610.150.731502.3834.122113.42
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1132.0-4.85-0.431282.75512.6521256.41
PNB Housing Finance742.3521.953.05782.0316.8615134.52
18 Oct 2023, 02:30:48 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price Today :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45

The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is 1391.6. The stock has experienced a positive percent change of 0.73, resulting in a net change of 10.15.

18 Oct 2023, 02:18:37 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range

Creditaccess Grameen stock reached a low price of 1380 and a high price of 1393.

18 Oct 2023, 01:45:49 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is 1391.6. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.15, which means that the stock price has increased by 10.15.

18 Oct 2023, 01:40:05 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1376.62
10 Days1347.55
20 Days1335.58
50 Days1384.90
100 Days1337.57
300 Days1140.67
18 Oct 2023, 01:25:53 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range

The Creditaccess Grameen stock had a low price of 1380 and a high price of 1393 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:19:48 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45

The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is 1391.6. There has been a 0.73% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.15.

Click here for Creditaccess Grameen News

18 Oct 2023, 12:53:50 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:43:38 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Piramal Enterprises1054.95-1.85-0.181140.0630.225177.83
Five Star Business Finance786.028.33.73875.35448.222901.38
Creditaccess Grameen1391.610.150.731502.3834.122113.42
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1132.0-4.85-0.431282.75512.6521256.41
PNB Housing Finance742.3521.953.05782.0316.8615134.52
18 Oct 2023, 12:28:08 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range

The Creditaccess Grameen stock reached a low of 1380 and a high of 1393 today.

18 Oct 2023, 12:27:05 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121211
Buy3333
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 12:20:18 PM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45

The current data for Creditaccess Grameen stock shows that the price is 1391.6, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Creditaccess Grameen Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 11:49:45 AM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45

The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is 1391.6 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.73% and the net change is 10.15.

18 Oct 2023, 11:41:27 AM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Piramal Enterprises1054.95-1.85-0.181140.0630.225177.83
Five Star Business Finance786.028.33.73875.35448.222901.38
Creditaccess Grameen1391.610.150.731502.3834.122113.42
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1132.0-4.85-0.431282.75512.6521256.41
PNB Housing Finance742.3521.953.05782.0316.8615134.52
18 Oct 2023, 11:16:01 AM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range

The Creditaccess Grameen stock had a low price of 1380 and a high price of 1393 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:04:57 AM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45

The stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is currently at 1391.6. It has experienced a 0.73 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 10.15.

Click here for Creditaccess Grameen Profit Loss

18 Oct 2023, 10:40:41 AM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1391.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1381.45

The current price of Creditaccess Grameen stock is 1391.6, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 10.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:36:09 AM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Piramal Enterprises1054.95-1.85-0.181140.0630.225177.83
Five Star Business Finance786.028.33.73875.35448.222901.38
Creditaccess Grameen1391.610.150.731502.3834.122113.42
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1132.0-4.85-0.431282.75512.6521256.41
PNB Housing Finance742.3521.953.05782.0316.8615134.52
18 Oct 2023, 10:15:56 AM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Creditaccess Grameen reached a low of 1380 and a high of 1393 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 09:53:49 AM IST

Creditaccess Grameen Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:40:36 AM IST

Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1381.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Creditaccess Grameen shares traded on the BSE was 1083. The closing price of the shares was 1381.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App