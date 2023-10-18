Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen closed today at 1380.25, down -0.66% from yesterday's 1389.45

Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at ₹1380 and closed at ₹1381.45 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1393, while the lowest price was ₹1380. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,145.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1502.3, and the 52-week low is ₹834.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 1083 shares.
The closing price of Creditaccess Grameen stock today was ₹1380.25, with a percent change of -0.66. This represents a net change of -9.2 from yesterday's closing price of ₹1389.45.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Piramal Enterprises
|1016.25
|-38.7
|-3.67
|1140.0
|630.2
|24254.2
|Five Star Business Finance
|773.45
|-13.05
|-1.66
|875.35
|448.2
|22535.71
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1380.25
|-9.2
|-0.66
|1502.3
|834.1
|21933.06
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1118.0
|-18.6
|-1.64
|1282.75
|512.65
|20993.52
|PNB Housing Finance
|762.0
|14.75
|1.97
|782.0
|316.86
|15535.13
The current day's high for Creditaccess Grameen stock is ₹1395.55 and the low is ₹1367.
The 52-week low price for CreditAccess Grameen Ltd stock is 834.10, while the 52-week high price is 1502.00.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1376.62
|10 Days
|1347.55
|20 Days
|1335.58
|50 Days
|1384.90
|100 Days
|1337.57
|300 Days
|1140.67
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
On the last day, the volume of Creditaccess Grameen shares traded on the BSE was 1083. The closing price of the shares was ₹1381.45.
