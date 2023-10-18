Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen closed today at 1380.25, down -0.66% from yesterday's 1389.45

Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at ₹1380 and closed at ₹1381.45 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1393, while the lowest price was ₹1380. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,145.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1502.3, and the 52-week low is ₹834.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 1083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.