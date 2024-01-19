Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : On the last day, Creditaccess Grameen opened at ₹1685.45 and closed at ₹1656. The highest price recorded was ₹1685.45, while the lowest price was ₹1597.5. The stock's market capitalization is ₹26,052.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1794.4 and ₹834.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 4653 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST
Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1656 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Creditaccess Grameen was 4653 shares and the closing price was ₹1656.