Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Creditaccess Grameen stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 1656 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1636.45 per share. Investors should monitor Creditaccess Grameen stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Creditaccess Grameen Stock Price Today

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : On the last day, Creditaccess Grameen opened at 1685.45 and closed at 1656. The highest price recorded was 1685.45, while the lowest price was 1597.5. The stock's market capitalization is 26,052.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1794.4 and 834.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 4653 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1656 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Creditaccess Grameen was 4653 shares and the closing price was 1656.

