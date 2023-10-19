Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen Stock Plummets

Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at ₹1375.05 and closed at ₹1389.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1395.55 and a low of ₹1367 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹21964.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1502.3 and ₹834.1, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2600 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is ₹1370.75, with a net change of -7.45 and a percent change of -0.54. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.54% or ₹7.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.38%
|3 Months
|7.41%
|6 Months
|40.21%
|YTD
|50.57%
|1 Year
|46.37%
The current data of Creditaccess Grameen stock shows that the stock price is ₹1376.15. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.05, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.05.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Creditaccess Grameen shares on the BSE was 2600. The closing price for the day was recorded as ₹1389.45.
