Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Creditaccess Grameen stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1378.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1370.75 per share. Investors should monitor Creditaccess Grameen stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Creditaccess Grameen

Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at 1375.05 and closed at 1389.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1395.55 and a low of 1367 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 21964.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1502.3 and 834.1, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2600 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1370.75, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1378.2

The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is 1370.75, with a net change of -7.45 and a percent change of -0.54. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.54% or 7.45.

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.38%
3 Months7.41%
6 Months40.21%
YTD50.57%
1 Year46.37%
19 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Today :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1376.15, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1378.2

The current data of Creditaccess Grameen stock shows that the stock price is 1376.15. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.05, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 2.05.

19 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1389.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Creditaccess Grameen shares on the BSE was 2600. The closing price for the day was recorded as 1389.45.

