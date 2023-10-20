Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Creditaccess Grameen stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 1383.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1378.35 per share. Investors should monitor Creditaccess Grameen stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Creditaccess Grameen

On the last day, Creditaccess Grameen opened at 1393.95 and closed at 1378.2. The highest price reached during the day was 1393.95, while the lowest price was 1370. The company's market capitalization is 22043.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1502.3, and the 52-week low is 834.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2124 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1378.35, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1383.85

The current data for Creditaccess Grameen stock shows that the stock price is 1378.35 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and has decreased by 5.5 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.07%
3 Months8.3%
6 Months39.48%
YTD51.23%
1 Year42.03%
20 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Today :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1385.2, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1378.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is 1385.2. The percent change is 0.51, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 7 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1378.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Creditaccess Grameen had a volume of 2124 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1378.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.