Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Creditaccess Grameen opened at ₹1393.95 and closed at ₹1378.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1393.95, while the lowest price was ₹1370. The company's market capitalization is ₹22043.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1502.3, and the 52-week low is ₹834.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2124 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Creditaccess Grameen stock shows that the stock price is ₹1378.35 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -5.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and has decreased by 5.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.07%
|3 Months
|8.3%
|6 Months
|39.48%
|YTD
|51.23%
|1 Year
|42.03%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is ₹1385.2. The percent change is 0.51, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 7 points.
On the last day of trading, Creditaccess Grameen had a volume of 2124 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1378.2.
