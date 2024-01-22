Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen shares plunge amid market downturn

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : On the last day, Creditaccess Grameen had an opening price of ₹1682.1 and a closing price of ₹1682.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1718.7 and a low of ₹1652. The market capitalization was ₹26,507.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1794.4 and ₹834.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13,753 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|LIC Housing Finance
|578.8
|-5.6
|-0.96
|590.0
|315.45
|31837.65
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|167.6
|8.4
|5.28
|162.8
|40.5
|33551.84
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1665.0
|-17.55
|-1.04
|1794.4
|834.1
|26457.92
|IIFL Finance
|641.9
|-13.35
|-2.04
|704.2
|408.4
|24419.83
|PNB Housing Finance
|872.7
|-3.8
|-0.43
|905.0
|384.17
|17792.0
The low price of Creditaccess Grameen stock today was ₹1652, while the high price reached ₹1718.7.
Creditaccess Grameen stock has a current price of ₹1665 with a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -17.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.04% or ₹17.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.65%
|3 Months
|9.98%
|6 Months
|27.56%
|YTD
|4.94%
|1 Year
|83.87%
On the last day of trading, Creditaccess Grameen had a BSE volume of 13,753 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,682.55.
