Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen shares plunge amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Creditaccess Grameen stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 1682.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1665 per share. Investors should monitor Creditaccess Grameen stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Creditaccess Grameen Stock Price Today

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : On the last day, Creditaccess Grameen had an opening price of 1682.1 and a closing price of 1682.55. The stock reached a high of 1718.7 and a low of 1652. The market capitalization was 26,507.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1794.4 and 834.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13,753 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
LIC Housing Finance578.8-5.6-0.96590.0315.4531837.65
Housing & Urban Development Corporation167.68.45.28162.840.533551.84
Creditaccess Grameen1665.0-17.55-1.041794.4834.126457.92
IIFL Finance641.9-13.35-2.04704.2408.424419.83
PNB Housing Finance872.7-3.8-0.43905.0384.1717792.0
22 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Creditaccess Grameen stock today was 1652, while the high price reached 1718.7.

22 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1665, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹1682.55

Creditaccess Grameen stock has a current price of 1665 with a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -17.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.04% or 17.55.

Click here for Creditaccess Grameen Profit Loss

22 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1665, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹1682.55

The current data of Creditaccess Grameen stock shows that the stock price is 1665. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.55, meaning the stock has decreased by 17.55.

22 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.65%
3 Months9.98%
6 Months27.56%
YTD4.94%
1 Year83.87%
22 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Today :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1665, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹1682.55

The current data of Creditaccess Grameen stock shows that the stock price is 1665, which represents a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -17.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous period.

22 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1682.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Creditaccess Grameen had a BSE volume of 13,753 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,682.55.

