Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen stock slumps on the market today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Creditaccess Grameen stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 1668.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1652.9 per share. Investors should monitor Creditaccess Grameen stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Creditaccess Grameen Stock Price Today

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at 1682.1 and closed at 1682.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1718.7 and a low of 1652. The company's market capitalization stands at 26,507.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1794.4 and 834.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 13753 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:01 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price NSE Live :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1652.9, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹1668.8

The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is 1652.9 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -15.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.95% and has decreased by 15.9 points.

23 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Today :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1646, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹1668.8

Creditaccess Grameen stock is currently priced at 1646 with a percent change of -1.37 and a net change of -22.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.37% and the net change in price is a decrease of 22.8.

23 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
LIC Housing Finance568.25-9.9-1.71590.0315.4531257.33
Housing & Urban Development Corporation155.0-12.6-7.52162.840.531029.45
Creditaccess Grameen1652.0-16.8-1.011794.4834.126251.34
IIFL Finance652.110.21.59704.2408.424807.87
PNB Housing Finance868.1-5.3-0.61905.0384.1717698.22
23 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Creditaccess Grameen stock is 1697.95, while the low is 1645.

23 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price NSE Live :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1664.8, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1668.8

The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is 1664.8, with a percent change of -0.24. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.24% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -4. This information suggests that there has been a slight decline in the stock price of Creditaccess Grameen.

23 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.27%
3 Months9.84%
6 Months26.93%
YTD4.43%
1 Year82.28%
23 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1682.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Creditaccess Grameen was 13753 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1682.55.

