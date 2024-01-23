Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen stock slumps on the market today

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at ₹1682.1 and closed at ₹1682.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1718.7 and a low of ₹1652. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹26,507.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1794.4 and ₹834.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 13753 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is ₹1652.9 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -15.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.95% and has decreased by 15.9 points.
Creditaccess Grameen stock is currently priced at ₹1646 with a percent change of -1.37 and a net change of -22.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.37% and the net change in price is a decrease of 22.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|LIC Housing Finance
|568.25
|-9.9
|-1.71
|590.0
|315.45
|31257.33
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|155.0
|-12.6
|-7.52
|162.8
|40.5
|31029.45
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1652.0
|-16.8
|-1.01
|1794.4
|834.1
|26251.34
|IIFL Finance
|652.1
|10.2
|1.59
|704.2
|408.4
|24807.87
|PNB Housing Finance
|868.1
|-5.3
|-0.61
|905.0
|384.17
|17698.22
The current day's high for Creditaccess Grameen stock is ₹1697.95, while the low is ₹1645.
The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is ₹1664.8, with a percent change of -0.24. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.24% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -4. This information suggests that there has been a slight decline in the stock price of Creditaccess Grameen.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.27%
|3 Months
|9.84%
|6 Months
|26.93%
|YTD
|4.43%
|1 Year
|82.28%
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Creditaccess Grameen was 13753 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1682.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!