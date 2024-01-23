Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen stock slumps on the market today

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at ₹1682.1 and closed at ₹1682.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1718.7 and a low of ₹1652. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹26,507.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1794.4 and ₹834.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 13753 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.