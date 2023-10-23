Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen Surges in Trading

On the last day, Creditaccess Grameen opened at ₹1383.8 and closed at ₹1383.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1405.9 and a low of ₹1374.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹22,222.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1502.3 and ₹834.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 4606 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1518, up 9.24% from yesterday's ₹1389.55 The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is ₹1518 with a percent change of 9.24. This means that the stock price has increased by 9.24% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 128.45, indicating a significant increase in value. Click here for Creditaccess Grameen Dividend

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range The low price for Creditaccess Grameen stock today was ₹1425.9, while the high price reached ₹1560.

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Piramal Enterprises 992.0 -22.2 -2.19 1140.0 630.2 23675.44 Five Star Business Finance 755.05 5.7 0.76 875.35 448.2 21999.6 Creditaccess Grameen 1495.95 106.4 7.66 1502.3 834.1 23771.61 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 1108.4 -17.15 -1.52 1282.75 512.65 20813.25 PNB Housing Finance 740.5 -6.4 -0.86 784.4 316.86 15096.8

Creditaccess Grameen share price Today :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1504.4, up 8.27% from yesterday's ₹1389.55 The current data of Creditaccess Grameen stock shows that the price is ₹1504.4 with a percent change of 8.27 and a net change of 114.85. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with the price rising by 114.85 rupees or 8.27% compared to the previous trading period. This suggests that there is positive investor sentiment towards the company, potentially driven by positive news or strong financial performance.

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range Today, Creditaccess Grameen stock reached a low price of ₹1425.9 and a high price of ₹1560.

Creditaccess Grameen Live Updates CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN More Information

Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1517.4, up 9.2% from yesterday's ₹1389.55 Creditaccess Grameen stock is currently priced at ₹1517.4. It has experienced a 9.2 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 127.85.

Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.31% 3 Months 7.89% 6 Months 40.24% YTD 51.85% 1 Year 42.91%

Creditaccess Grameen share price Today :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1457.85, up 4.92% from yesterday's ₹1389.55 The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is ₹1457.85. It has experienced a percent change of 4.92 and a net change of 68.3.

Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1383.85 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of Creditaccess Grameen on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 4606 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1383.85.