Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Creditaccess Grameen stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 9.24 %. The stock closed at 1389.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1518 per share. Investors should monitor Creditaccess Grameen stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Creditaccess Grameen

On the last day, Creditaccess Grameen opened at 1383.8 and closed at 1383.85. The stock reached a high of 1405.9 and a low of 1374.7. The market capitalization stands at 22,222.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1502.3 and 834.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 4606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1518, up 9.24% from yesterday's ₹1389.55

The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is 1518 with a percent change of 9.24. This means that the stock price has increased by 9.24% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 128.45, indicating a significant increase in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Creditaccess Grameen stock today was 1425.9, while the high price reached 1560.

23 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Piramal Enterprises992.0-22.2-2.191140.0630.223675.44
Five Star Business Finance755.055.70.76875.35448.221999.6
Creditaccess Grameen1495.95106.47.661502.3834.123771.61
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1108.4-17.15-1.521282.75512.6520813.25
PNB Housing Finance740.5-6.4-0.86784.4316.8615096.8
23 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Today :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1504.4, up 8.27% from yesterday's ₹1389.55

The current data of Creditaccess Grameen stock shows that the price is 1504.4 with a percent change of 8.27 and a net change of 114.85. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with the price rising by 114.85 rupees or 8.27% compared to the previous trading period. This suggests that there is positive investor sentiment towards the company, potentially driven by positive news or strong financial performance.

23 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Creditaccess Grameen stock reached a low price of 1425.9 and a high price of 1560.

23 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price update :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1517.4, up 9.2% from yesterday's ₹1389.55

Creditaccess Grameen stock is currently priced at 1517.4. It has experienced a 9.2 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 127.85.

23 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.31%
3 Months7.89%
6 Months40.24%
YTD51.85%
1 Year42.91%
23 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Today :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1457.85, up 4.92% from yesterday's ₹1389.55

The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is 1457.85. It has experienced a percent change of 4.92 and a net change of 68.3.

23 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1383.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Creditaccess Grameen on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 4606 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1383.85.

