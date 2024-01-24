Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Creditaccess Grameen stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.64 %. The stock closed at 1668.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1624.8 per share. Investors should monitor Creditaccess Grameen stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Creditaccess Grameen Stock Price Today

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at 1665.05 and closed at 1668.8 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 1697.95, while its low was 1591.5. The company has a market capitalization of 25,867.52 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1794.4, and its 52-week low is 834.1. On the BSE, there were 25,314 shares traded for the stock on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1668.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Creditaccess Grameen on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,314. The closing price of the stock was 1668.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.