Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Creditaccess Grameen stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -4.41 %. The stock closed at 1624.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1553.1 per share. Investors should monitor Creditaccess Grameen stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Creditaccess Grameen Stock Price Today

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at 1610.75 and closed at 1624.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1628.1 and a low of 1540.8. The market capitalization of the company is 24,726.02 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 1794.4 and 834.1 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 20,015.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1624.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Creditaccess Grameen on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 20,015. The closing price for the day was 1624.8.

