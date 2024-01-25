Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at ₹1610.75 and closed at ₹1624.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1628.1 and a low of ₹1540.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,726.02 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹1794.4 and ₹834.1 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 20,015.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
