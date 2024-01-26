Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at ₹1564.95 and closed at ₹1553.10 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1632 and a low of ₹1504.50. The company's market capitalization is ₹25,982.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1794.40 and the 52-week low is ₹834.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares on the BSE.
26 Jan 2024, 08:30 AM IST
