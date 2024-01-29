Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen Faces Stock Decline

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Creditaccess Grameen opened at ₹1564.95 and closed at ₹1553.10. The stock reached a high of ₹1632 and a low of ₹1504.50 during the day. The market capitalization of Creditaccess Grameen is ₹25,982.14 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1794.40 and a low of ₹834.10. The BSE volume for the day was 12,500 shares.
Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range
Creditaccess Grameen stock reached a low of ₹1579.8 and a high of ₹1648.75 on the current trading day.
Creditaccess Grameen share price Today :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1580, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹1593.6
The current data for Creditaccess Grameen stock shows that its price is ₹1580 with a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -13.6, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹13.6.
Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|169.65
|5.95
|3.63
|169.95
|40.5
|33962.23
|LIC Housing Finance
|602.35
|23.45
|4.05
|590.0
|315.45
|33133.04
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1598.75
|5.15
|0.32
|1794.4
|834.1
|25405.17
|IIFL Finance
|615.1
|13.55
|2.25
|704.2
|408.4
|23400.27
|Five Star Business Finance
|753.55
|3.75
|0.5
|875.35
|494.0
|21955.89
The current day's low price for Creditaccess Grameen stock is ₹1593.6, while the high price is ₹1648.75.
Creditaccess Grameen Live Updates
CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN
Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.48%
|3 Months
|-7.85%
|6 Months
|16.15%
|YTD
|-0.32%
|1 Year
|75.65%
Creditaccess Grameen share price NSE Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1553.1 on last trading day
On the last day, Creditaccess Grameen had a trading volume of 12,500 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹1,553.1.
