Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen Faces Stock Decline

4 min read . 11:27 AM IST Trade
Creditaccess Grameen stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 1593.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1580 per share. Investors should monitor Creditaccess Grameen stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Creditaccess Grameen Stock Price Today

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Creditaccess Grameen opened at 1564.95 and closed at 1553.10. The stock reached a high of 1632 and a low of 1504.50 during the day. The market capitalization of Creditaccess Grameen is 25,982.14 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1794.40 and a low of 834.10. The BSE volume for the day was 12,500 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:27 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range

Creditaccess Grameen stock reached a low of 1579.8 and a high of 1648.75 on the current trading day.

The current data for Creditaccess Grameen stock shows that its price is 1580 with a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -13.6, meaning the stock has decreased by 13.6.

29 Jan 2024, 10:51 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Housing & Urban Development Corporation169.655.953.63169.9540.533962.23
LIC Housing Finance602.3523.454.05590.0315.4533133.04
Creditaccess Grameen1598.755.150.321794.4834.125405.17
IIFL Finance615.113.552.25704.2408.423400.27
Five Star Business Finance753.553.750.5875.35494.021955.89
The current data for Creditaccess Grameen stock shows that the price is 1598 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 4.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% and has gained 4.4 points.

29 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Creditaccess Grameen stock is 1593.6, while the high price is 1648.75.

Based on the current data, the Creditaccess Grameen stock price is 1599. It has experienced a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.4, suggesting a positive movement.

29 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.48%
3 Months-7.85%
6 Months16.15%
YTD-0.32%
1 Year75.65%
The current data shows that the stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is 1600. There has been a 0.4 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.4.

29 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price NSE Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1553.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Creditaccess Grameen had a trading volume of 12,500 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 1,553.1.

