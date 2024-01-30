Hello User
Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen Faces Stock Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Creditaccess Grameen stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -2.17 %. The stock closed at 1593.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1558.95 per share. Investors should monitor Creditaccess Grameen stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Creditaccess Grameen Stock Price Today

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : On the last day, Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at 1648.75 and closed at 1593.6. The stock had a high of 1648.75 and a low of 1553.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 24,819.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1794.4, while the 52-week low is 834.1. The stock had a trading volume of 11,775 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.98%
3 Months-13.57%
6 Months7.02%
YTD-2.39%
1 Year79.27%
30 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Today :Creditaccess Grameen trading at ₹1558.95, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹1593.6

The current stock price of Creditaccess Grameen is 1558.95. It has experienced a percent change of -2.17, resulting in a net change of -34.65.

30 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Creditaccess Grameen share price Live :Creditaccess Grameen closed at ₹1593.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Creditaccess Grameen had a BSE volume of 11,775 shares, with a closing price of 1,593.6.

