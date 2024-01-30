Creditaccess Grameen share price Today Live Updates : Creditaccess Grameen Faces Stock Market Downturn

Creditaccess Grameen Share Price Today : On the last day, Creditaccess Grameen's stock opened at ₹1648.75 and closed at ₹1593.6. The stock had a high of ₹1648.75 and a low of ₹1553.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹24,819.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1794.4, while the 52-week low is ₹834.1. The stock had a trading volume of 11,775 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.98%
|3 Months
|-13.57%
|6 Months
|7.02%
|YTD
|-2.39%
|1 Year
|79.27%
