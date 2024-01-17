CREDO BRANDS Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : CREDO BRANDS opened at ₹272.65 and closed at ₹272.05, with a high of ₹273.9 and a low of ₹266.25. The market capitalization is ₹1735.19 crore. The 52-week high is ₹324.55 and the 52-week low is ₹262.05. The BSE volume for the day was 25,232 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST
CREDO BRANDS share price Live :CREDO BRANDS closed at ₹272.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for CREDO BRANDS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,232. The closing price for the day was ₹272.05.