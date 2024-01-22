CREDO BRANDS share price Today Live Updates : CREDO BRANDS Stock Plummets: Negative Trading Trend

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : Credo Brands' stock opened at ₹267.85 and closed at ₹266.55 on the last day. The highest price of the day was ₹269.55, while the lowest price was ₹265.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹1710.43 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹324.55 and ₹262.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41,548 shares.
CREDO BRANDS stock is currently trading at a price of ₹266, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The net change in the stock price is -0.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|246.45
|0.15
|0.06
|278.2
|204.65
|156576.69
|Mankind Pharma
|2160.35
|3.05
|0.14
|2260.0
|1240.75
|86541.12
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.38%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-8.7%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading for CREDO BRANDS on the BSE, a total of 41,548 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹266.55.
