CREDO BRANDS share price Today Live Updates : CREDO BRANDS Stock Plummets: Negative Trading Trend

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : Credo Brands' stock opened at ₹267.85 and closed at ₹266.55 on the last day. The highest price of the day was ₹269.55, while the lowest price was ₹265.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹1710.43 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹324.55 and ₹262.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41,548 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.