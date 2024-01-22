Hello User
CREDO BRANDS share price Today Live Updates : CREDO BRANDS Stock Plummets: Negative Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CREDO BRANDS stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 266.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266 per share. Investors should monitor CREDO BRANDS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CREDO BRANDS Stock Price Today

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : Credo Brands' stock opened at 267.85 and closed at 266.55 on the last day. The highest price of the day was 269.55, while the lowest price was 265.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at 1710.43 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 324.55 and 262.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41,548 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Credo Brands Marketing share price live: Today's Price range

Credo Brands Marketing stock had a low price of 265.2 and a high price of 269.55 for the day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST CREDO BRANDS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services246.450.150.06278.2204.65156576.69
Mankind Pharma2160.353.050.142260.01240.7586541.12
22 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Credo Brands Marketing share price live: Today's Price range

Credo Brands Marketing stock reached a low of 265.2 and a high of 269.55 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST CREDO BRANDS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.38%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-8.7%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST CREDO BRANDS share price Live :CREDO BRANDS closed at ₹266.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CREDO BRANDS on the BSE, a total of 41,548 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 266.55.

