Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CREDO BRANDS stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -5.07 %. The stock closed at 266.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.7 per share. Investors should monitor CREDO BRANDS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CREDO BRANDS Stock Price Today

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CREDO BRANDS opened at 265.45 and closed at 266.2. The stock reached a high of 267.8 and a low of 251.55 during the day. The market capitalization of CREDO BRANDS is 1624.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 324.55 and the 52-week low is 262.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 111,743 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST CREDO BRANDS share price Live :CREDO BRANDS closed at ₹266.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CREDO BRANDS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 111,743. The closing price for the stock was 266.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.