CREDO BRANDS Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : CREDO BRANDS opened at ₹252.75 and closed at ₹252.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹258.7 and a low of ₹251.3 during the day. The market capitalization of CREDO BRANDS is ₹1627.16 crores. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹324.55 and ₹262.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.