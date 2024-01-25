Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CREDO BRANDS stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 252.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.05 per share. Investors should monitor CREDO BRANDS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CREDO BRANDS Stock Price Today

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : CREDO BRANDS opened at 252.75 and closed at 252.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 258.7 and a low of 251.3 during the day. The market capitalization of CREDO BRANDS is 1627.16 crores. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 324.55 and 262.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST CREDO BRANDS share price Live :CREDO BRANDS closed at ₹252.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CREDO BRANDS on the BSE, there were 22,965 shares traded at a closing price of 252.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.