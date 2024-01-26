CREDO BRANDS Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : CREDO BRANDS had an open price of ₹252.95 and a close price of ₹252.65 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹255.5 and a low of ₹250.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1622.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹324.55 and the 52-week low is ₹262.05. The BSE volume for the day was 32,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.