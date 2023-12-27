CREDO BRANDS Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for CREDO BRANDS, the stock opened at ₹282 and closed at ₹280. The highest price reached during the day was ₹295.6, while the lowest was ₹262.05. The market capitalization for CREDO BRANDS is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for the day was 593,300 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Dec 2023, 10:33 AM IST
CREDO BRANDS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|235.15
|0.55
|0.23
|278.2
|204.65
|149397.48
|Mankind Pharma
|1964.2
|38.55
|2.0
|2039.95
|1240.75
|78683.58
27 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST
