CREDO BRANDS Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
Livemint

CREDO BRANDS stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 4.86 %. The stock closed at 280 per share. The stock is currently trading at 293.6 per share. Investors should monitor CREDO BRANDS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CREDO BRANDS Stock Price Today

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for CREDO BRANDS, the stock opened at 282 and closed at 280. The highest price reached during the day was 295.6, while the lowest was 262.05. The market capitalization for CREDO BRANDS is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for the day was 593,300 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 10:33 AM IST CREDO BRANDS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services235.150.550.23278.2204.65149397.48
Mankind Pharma1964.238.552.02039.951240.7578683.58
27 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST CREDO BRANDS share price Live :CREDO BRANDS closed at ₹280 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CREDO BRANDS on the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 594,298 shares. The closing price for the stock was 280.

