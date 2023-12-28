Hello User
CREDO BRANDS Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

CREDO BRANDS stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 11.61 %. The stock closed at 280 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.5 per share. Investors should monitor CREDO BRANDS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CREDO BRANDS Stock Price Today

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Credo Brands opened at 282 and closed at 280. The stock's highest price during the day was 324.55, while its lowest price was 262.05. The market capitalization of Credo Brands is currently 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low prices are not mentioned. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,162 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST CREDO BRANDS share price Live :CREDO BRANDS closed at ₹280 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CREDO BRANDS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,829,162. The closing price for the stock was 280.

