CREDO BRANDS Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : Credo Brands opened at ₹310.5 and closed at ₹312.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹323.5 and a low of ₹295.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1911.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹324.55 and the 52-week low is ₹262.05. The BSE volume for Credo Brands was 586,837 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.