CREDO BRANDS Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

CREDO BRANDS stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -4.88 %. The stock closed at 312.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297.25 per share. Investors should monitor CREDO BRANDS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CREDO BRANDS Stock Price Today

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : Credo Brands opened at 310.5 and closed at 312.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 323.5 and a low of 295.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is 1911.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 324.55 and the 52-week low is 262.05. The BSE volume for Credo Brands was 586,837 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST

On the last day of trading for CREDO BRANDS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 586,837. The closing price for the stock was 312.5.

