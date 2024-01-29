Hello User
CREDO BRANDS Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CREDO BRANDS stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 252.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.25 per share. Investors should monitor CREDO BRANDS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CREDO BRANDS Stock Price Today

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, CREDO BRANDS opened at 252.95 and closed at 252.65. The stock had a high of 255.5 and a low of 250.75. The market capitalization of CREDO BRANDS is 1622.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 324.55 and the 52-week low is 250.75. On the BSE, there were 32039 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST CREDO BRANDS share price update :CREDO BRANDS closed at ₹252.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CREDO BRANDS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,039. The closing price for the stock was 252.65.

