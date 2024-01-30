Hello User
CREDO BRANDS share price Today Live Updates : CREDO BRANDS sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CREDO BRANDS stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.45 %. The stock closed at 252.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 261 per share. Investors should monitor CREDO BRANDS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CREDO BRANDS Stock Price Today

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : Credo Brands' stock opened at 253.95 and closed at 252.3 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 262, while the lowest was 252.9. The company's market capitalization is 1,678.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 324.55, and the 52-week low is 250.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 62,665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST CREDO BRANDS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.52%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-10.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST CREDO BRANDS share price Today :CREDO BRANDS trading at ₹261, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹252.3

CREDO BRANDS stock is currently priced at 261, representing a percent change of 3.45. The net change in the stock's price is 8.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST CREDO BRANDS share price Live :CREDO BRANDS closed at ₹252.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for CREDO BRANDS was 62,665 shares. The closing price for the stock was 252.3.

