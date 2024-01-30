CREDO BRANDS share price Today Live Updates : CREDO BRANDS sees gains in trading today

CREDO BRANDS Share Price Today : Credo Brands' stock opened at ₹253.95 and closed at ₹252.3 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹262, while the lowest was ₹252.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹1,678.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹324.55, and the 52-week low is ₹250.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 62,665 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.52%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-10.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
CREDO BRANDS stock is currently priced at ₹261, representing a percent change of 3.45. The net change in the stock's price is 8.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for CREDO BRANDS was 62,665 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹252.3.
