CSB Bank share price Today Live Updates : CSB Bank closed today at ₹365.8, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹364.9
BackBack

CSB Bank share price Today Live Updates : CSB Bank closed today at ₹365.8, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹364.9

10 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST
Livemint

CSB Bank stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 364.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 365.8 per share. Investors should monitor CSB Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CSB BankPremium
CSB Bank

On the last day of trading, the CSB Bank opened at 369.95 and closed at 364.5. The stock had a high of 371.5 and a low of 361.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 6342.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 365.65 and the 52-week low is 215.05. The BSE volume for the day was 23,955 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:43:16 PM IST

CSB Bank share price NSE Live :CSB Bank closed today at ₹365.8, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹364.9

CSB Bank's stock closed at a price of 365.8, representing a net change of 0.9 or a 0.25% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of 364.9.

18 Oct 2023, 06:27:29 PM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Karnataka Bank241.7-0.6-0.25257.882.057549.32
Ujjivan Financial Services549.852.050.37604.7229.96690.47
CSB Bank365.80.90.25371.5215.056346.11
South Indian Bank25.97-0.4-1.5227.599.65434.85
DCB Bank122.65-3.6-2.85141.295.553820.57
18 Oct 2023, 05:30:51 PM IST

CSB Bank share price live: Today's Price range

CSB Bank stock reached a low price of 359.25 and a high price of 369.55.

18 Oct 2023, 03:17:07 PM IST

CSB Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

CSB Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 214.95 and a 52-week high price of 371.75.

18 Oct 2023, 03:14:00 PM IST

CSB Bank share price NSE Live :CSB Bank trading at ₹363.65, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹364.9

The current data of CSB Bank stock shows that the price is 363.65 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:30:57 PM IST

CSB Bank share price Today :CSB Bank trading at ₹365.6, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹364.5

The current stock price of CSB Bank is 365.6. It has experienced a 0.3% increase, resulting in a net change of 1.1.

18 Oct 2023, 02:30:35 PM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Karnataka Bank242.31.750.73257.882.057568.06
Ujjivan Financial Services547.812.652.36604.7229.96665.53
CSB Bank365.61.10.3365.65215.056342.64
South Indian Bank26.37-0.14-0.5327.599.65518.56
DCB Bank126.254.453.65141.295.553932.71
18 Oct 2023, 02:22:57 PM IST

CSB Bank share price live: Today's Price range

CSB Bank stock reached a low of 361.75 and a high of 371.5.

18 Oct 2023, 01:59:44 PM IST

CSB Bank share price NSE Live :CSB Bank trading at ₹365.6, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹364.5

The current stock price of CSB Bank is 365.6. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.1.

18 Oct 2023, 01:30:46 PM IST

DaysValue
5 Days357.44
10 Days354.48
20 Days342.18
50 Days328.12
100 Days305.45
300 Days279.41
18 Oct 2023, 01:12:27 PM IST

CSB Bank share price Live :CSB Bank trading at ₹365.6, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹364.5

The current data shows that the CSB Bank stock has a price of 365.6. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.1.

Click here for CSB Bank News

18 Oct 2023, 01:11:23 PM IST

CSB Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The CSB Bank stock's low price for the day is 361.75, while the high price is 371.5.

18 Oct 2023, 12:53:48 PM IST

CSB Bank Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:42:34 PM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Karnataka Bank242.31.750.73257.882.057568.06
Ujjivan Financial Services547.812.652.36604.7229.96665.53
CSB Bank365.61.10.3365.65215.056342.64
South Indian Bank26.37-0.14-0.5327.599.65518.56
DCB Bank126.254.453.65141.295.553932.71
18 Oct 2023, 12:25:47 PM IST

CSB Bank share price Today :CSB Bank trading at ₹365.6, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹364.5

The current data of CSB Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is 365.6. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Oct 2023, 12:13:57 PM IST

CSB Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The CSB Bank stock's current day's low price is 361.75 and the high price is 371.5.

18 Oct 2023, 11:59:05 AM IST

CSB Bank share price update :CSB Bank trading at ₹365.6, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹364.5

The current stock price of CSB Bank is 365.6. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.1.

18 Oct 2023, 11:34:23 AM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Karnataka Bank242.31.750.73257.882.057568.06
Ujjivan Financial Services547.812.652.36604.7229.96665.53
CSB Bank365.61.10.3365.65215.056342.64
South Indian Bank26.37-0.14-0.5327.599.65518.56
DCB Bank126.254.453.65141.295.553932.71
18 Oct 2023, 11:19:59 AM IST

CSB Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The CSB Bank stock reached a low price of 361.75 and a high price of 371.5 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:10:22 AM IST

CSB Bank share price Live :CSB Bank trading at ₹365.6, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹364.5

The current data for CSB Bank stock shows that the stock price is 365.6. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.1, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that the CSB Bank stock has experienced a modest gain.

Click here for CSB Bank Profit Loss

18 Oct 2023, 10:37:54 AM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Karnataka Bank242.31.750.73257.882.057568.06
Ujjivan Financial Services547.812.652.36604.7229.96665.53
CSB Bank365.61.10.3365.65215.056342.64
South Indian Bank26.37-0.14-0.5327.599.65518.56
DCB Bank126.254.453.65141.295.553932.71
18 Oct 2023, 10:34:59 AM IST

CSB Bank share price NSE Live :CSB Bank trading at ₹365.6, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹364.5

The current data of CSB Bank stock shows that the price is 365.6 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.3% and the net change is 1.1 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:12:01 AM IST

CSB Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The CSB Bank stock's low price for the day was 361.75, while the high price reached 371.5.

18 Oct 2023, 09:51:39 AM IST

CSB Bank Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:41:01 AM IST

CSB Bank share price Live :CSB Bank closed at ₹364.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CSB Bank on the BSE, there were 23,955 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 364.5.

