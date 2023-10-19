CSB Bank share price Today Live Updates : CSB Bank stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, CSB Bank opened at ₹364.9 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹369.55 and a low of ₹359.25 during the day. The market capitalization of CSB Bank is ₹6346.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹371.5 and the 52-week low is ₹215.05. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 7596 shares were traded.
The current data of CSB Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹360.75. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4, suggesting a decrease of ₹4 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.36%
|3 Months
|28.24%
|6 Months
|30.74%
|YTD
|53.17%
|1 Year
|45.21%
The current data of CSB Bank stock shows that the price is ₹365.8. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.9.
On the last day of trading for CSB Bank on the BSE, there were 7596 shares traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹364.9.
