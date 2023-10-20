CSB Bank share price Today Live Updates : CSB Bank Stock Shows Strong Gains in Trading

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST
CSB Bank share price update :CSB Bank trading at ₹368.2, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹364.9
The current data of CSB Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹368.2. There has been a 0.9 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.3.
20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST
CSB Bank Live Updates
20 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST
CSB Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.47%
|3 Months
|30.03%
|6 Months
|26.7%
|YTD
|53.64%
|1 Year
|45.62%
20 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST
CSB Bank share price Today :CSB Bank trading at ₹360.05, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹364.75
The current data of CSB Bank stock shows that the price is ₹360.05. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.7, which means the stock has decreased by ₹4.7.
20 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST
CSB Bank share price Live :CSB Bank closed at ₹364.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, CSB Bank had a volume of 11,848 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹364.75.