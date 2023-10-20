Hello User
CSB Bank share price Today Live Updates : CSB Bank Stock Shows Strong Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
CSB Bank stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 364.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 368.2 per share. Investors should monitor CSB Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST CSB Bank share price update :CSB Bank trading at ₹368.2, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹364.9

The current data of CSB Bank stock shows that the stock price is 368.2. There has been a 0.9 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.3.

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST CSB Bank Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST CSB Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.47%
3 Months30.03%
6 Months26.7%
YTD53.64%
1 Year45.62%
20 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST CSB Bank share price Today :CSB Bank trading at ₹360.05, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹364.75

The current data of CSB Bank stock shows that the price is 360.05. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.7, which means the stock has decreased by 4.7.

20 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST CSB Bank share price Live :CSB Bank closed at ₹364.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, CSB Bank had a volume of 11,848 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 364.75.

