CSB Bank share price Today Live Updates : CSB Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, CSB Bank had an opening price of ₹361.5 and a closing price of ₹364.9. The stock had a high of ₹374 and a low of ₹355.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹6206.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹374 and the 52-week low is ₹215.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 90,975 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The CSB Bank stock had a low price of ₹343.35 and a high price of ₹359.35 on the current day.
The current data of CSB Bank stock shows that its price is ₹346.25. There has been a percent change of -3.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.5, indicating a decrease of ₹11.5 in the stock price.
CSB Bank stock is currently priced at ₹346.9 with a percent change of -3.03 and a net change of -10.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Karnataka Bank
|230.0
|-5.3
|-2.25
|257.8
|82.05
|7183.88
|Ujjivan Financial Services
|547.05
|-17.75
|-3.14
|604.7
|229.9
|6656.4
|CSB Bank
|346.55
|-11.2
|-3.13
|374.0
|215.05
|6012.15
|South Indian Bank
|25.15
|-0.88
|-3.38
|27.59
|9.6
|5263.24
|DCB Bank
|117.2
|-2.05
|-1.72
|141.2
|95.55
|3650.8
The CSB Bank stock reached a low price of ₹346.95 and a high price of ₹359.35 during the current trading day.
The current data for CSB Bank stock shows that the price is ₹351.5, which represents a decrease of 1.75% in percentage change. This translates to a net change of -6.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.97%
|3 Months
|26.03%
|6 Months
|27.07%
|YTD
|51.11%
|1 Year
|43.71%
On the last day of trading for CSB Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 90,975. The closing price for the shares was ₹364.9.
