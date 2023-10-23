Hello User
CSB Bank share price Today Live Updates : CSB Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:29 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CSB Bank stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.21 %. The stock closed at 357.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346.25 per share. Investors should monitor CSB Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CSB Bank

On the last day, CSB Bank had an opening price of 361.5 and a closing price of 364.9. The stock had a high of 374 and a low of 355.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 6206.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 374 and the 52-week low is 215.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 90,975 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM IST CSB Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The CSB Bank stock had a low price of 343.35 and a high price of 359.35 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST CSB Bank share price update :CSB Bank trading at ₹346.25, down -3.21% from yesterday's ₹357.75

The current data of CSB Bank stock shows that its price is 346.25. There has been a percent change of -3.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.5, indicating a decrease of 11.5 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST CSB Bank share price NSE Live :CSB Bank trading at ₹346.9, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹357.75

CSB Bank stock is currently priced at 346.9 with a percent change of -3.03 and a net change of -10.85.

23 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST CSB Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Karnataka Bank230.0-5.3-2.25257.882.057183.88
Ujjivan Financial Services547.05-17.75-3.14604.7229.96656.4
CSB Bank346.55-11.2-3.13374.0215.056012.15
South Indian Bank25.15-0.88-3.3827.599.65263.24
DCB Bank117.2-2.05-1.72141.295.553650.8
23 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST CSB Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The CSB Bank stock reached a low price of 346.95 and a high price of 359.35 during the current trading day.

23 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST CSB Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST CSB Bank share price update :CSB Bank trading at ₹351.5, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹357.75

The current data for CSB Bank stock shows that the price is 351.5, which represents a decrease of 1.75% in percentage change. This translates to a net change of -6.25.

23 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST CSB Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.97%
3 Months26.03%
6 Months27.07%
YTD51.11%
1 Year43.71%
23 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST CSB Bank share price Today :CSB Bank trading at ₹359.35, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹357.75

23 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST CSB Bank share price Live :CSB Bank closed at ₹364.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CSB Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 90,975. The closing price for the shares was 364.9.

